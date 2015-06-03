Nigeria News

Gov. Okorocha Gives Out N8M With Plot Of Land and Scholarships to #BBNaija Finalists

by 03/05/2018 14:41:00 0 comments 1 Views

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha hosted #BBNaija housemate Miracle Igbokwe and some of the ex-housemates Nina, Teddy A and Bam Bam. According to reports, the governor gifted Miracle a plot of land and scholarship for his Commercial Pilot License CPL.
The governor also gave Nina, Teddy and Bam Bam N2 million each. He has also promised to support Nina in the completion of her course.

