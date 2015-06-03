Wizkid Reacts After Davido Bought A Car For Chioma! He Threw A Shade In His Reaction (Check it out!) 

“There Is No Money, Yet You Want To Give A Lady Assurance” – Wizkid says as he reacts to the viral ‘assurance’ trending online after Davido bought a Porsche’s car for Chioma.

Wizkid has fired a shot at broke guys who have been parroting assurance since Davido bought a Porsche car for his girlfriend Chioma as an assurance of his love for her.

According to Wizkid , one can’t give a lady assurance without having money.

He wrote in Yoruba language:

”Kosowo ofe fun omo ni assurance! #Zombie”