Wizkid Reacts After Davido Bought A Car For Chioma! He Threw A Shade In His Reaction (Check it out!)
“There Is No Money, Yet You Want To Give A Lady Assurance” – Wizkid says as he reacts to the viral ‘assurance’ trending online after Davido bought a Porsche’s car for Chioma.
Wizkid has fired a shot at broke guys who have been parroting assurance since Davido bought a Porsche car for his girlfriend Chioma as an assurance of his love for her.
According to Wizkid , one can’t give a lady assurance without having money.
He wrote in Yoruba language:
”Kosowo ofe fun omo ni assurance! #Zombie”
