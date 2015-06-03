Ghanaian gospel singer Ernest Opoku confirms abortion scandal

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Ernest Opoku has finally confirmed that he requested that actress Nayas to abort the pregnancy, after he had initially kept mum on the scandal that seemed to rock his integrity in the industry. He however blamed the devil.

The musician in a recent interview made it clear that he is a human being but not an angel so mistakes are bound to happen and what the actress has said publicly in the past days are part of errors he has committed in the past.

He further asked the public including all Christians to pray for him to endure future temptations. According to him, the fact that he has made a mistake does not mean the Lord has forsaken him.

Ernest further advised the public to beware of the devil because it destroys human beings through women and other objects.

When asked about claims that he is married and have about 16 kids, the ‘Meyi Me Nyame Aye’ hitmaker denied the accusations. He further entreated the public not to believe rumours that he has a secret wife and 16 children. He made it clear that he has only two children.

Ghanaian actress Gladys Mensah Boaku, a.k.a Nayas not long ago accused Ernest Opoku of forcing her to abort their three-month-old pregnancy. The actress and movie producer in a series of media interviews made several damning allegations against the gospel minister but Mr Opoku never uttered a word.

Speaking with Kojo Preko Dankwa on Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa 102.5FM, the actress said she fell deeply in love with the gospel artiste after their first sex experience. She however revealed that she’s no more interested in him because of his sexual escapades with many women.

She revealed that after he had sex with her, he told her to consult a native doctor for protection so she can sustain her career in the movie industry. Gladys also spoke on how Ernest Opoku got a lady pregnant, forced her to take abortion pills and dragged her to a doctor for abortion when the pills failed.

The singer however blamed the devil for his atrocities.