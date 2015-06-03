Police bust fake pharmaceutical company, seize fake drugs in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command has busted a fake pharmaceutical company in the state and in the process recovered fake and expired drugs being manufactured in the company.

Briefing newsmen at the Command Headquarters, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Umar, while parading the suspects and other suspects arrested for alleged various offences including car theft, armed robbery and kidnapping, said one Francis Azokuta, aged 37, was arrested over fake, adulterated and substandard drugs.

“On 22nd April, 2018 at about 1500hrs, combined team of the Command and team of National Task Force on Importation/Manufacturing of Fake/Adulterated/Substandard Drugs/goods searched and recovered various quantities of suspected adulterated/expired drugs in a ware-house being owned by Odesco Pharmaceutical Industries Nig.Ltd and OGB Frank Industry Ltd situated at Ideke village Iyiowa Odekpe in Ogbaru L.G.A. of Anambra State.





The Command has contacted the concerned authority for scientific analysis and necessary action.

The suspect would be charge to court for prosecution at the end of investigation.

Also paraded was 11-man car snatching syndicate operating in the state. Commissioner of police in the state said it recovered 11 exotic cars of various brands which were disposesed from their owners at gunpoint by the suspects.

The cars included various choice cars, ranging from Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Toyota products among others, most of which were sports utility vehicles(SUVs).

The commissioner, who paraded the suspects at the state police command headquatres, Amawbia said the command had to redouble its efforts in protecting the lives and property of the people of the state following increasing incidences of car theft and snatching.

Others arrested for the same offence were Johnson Aerfa,Chibueze Ebenyi of Usho village, Ondo State, who was said to be the sponsor of the gang, as well as Chibuike Ugwu.

He said all the paraded suspects will soon be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.