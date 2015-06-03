Nigeria News

Nigerians react as Mompha gifts his 6-year-old son a house on his birthday

by 03/05/2018 12:19:00 0 comments 1 Views

Popular Dubai-based Nigerian man, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha has broken the internet with a post he made about his son who is celebrating his 6th birthday today. The Dubai Big Boy has just bought the little boy his own house at this tender age.
Muhammed, according to what his father posted can now be considered a landlord and not just in an ordinary location, but in Dubai, where real estate is considered a luxury.

Sharing photos on his Instagram, he wrote


“Owning your own home is one of the best feelings ever. It cant be described in words, it cant be quantitied in money. Home ownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to…. A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms… Congrats My Son on ur New Home. Ur birthday Gift From Daddy ❤❤❤. Purchased From Uncle @classicbaggie Thanks bro i owe u alot ???????????????????????? #BOBOTHEYOUNGLANDLORD #OBO ????????????”

Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Governor Rochas Okorocha hosts Miracle and Nina at Imo Govt. house

You’re an opportunistic, needy, gold-digging sufferer – Man says to Chioma

Nigerians react as Mompha gifts his 6-year-old son a house on his birthday

I am addicted to dating married rich man – 26 year old lady

Police bust fake pharmaceutical company, seize fake drugs in Anambra

Ghanaian gospel singer Ernest Opoku confirms abortion scandal

Wizkid Reacts After Davido Bought A Car For Chioma! He Threw A Shade In His Reaction (Check it out!) 

Gov. Okorocha Gives Out N8M With Plot Of Land and Scholarships to #BBNaija Finalists

Neymar’s Return To Paris Boosts World Cup Hopes

Female Student Dies In Bayelsa After Taking Tramadol For Bedroom Performance