Nigerians react as Mompha gifts his 6-year-old son a house on his birthday

Popular Dubai-based Nigerian man, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha has broken the internet with a post he made about his son who is celebrating his 6th birthday today. The Dubai Big Boy has just bought the little boy his own house at this tender age.

Muhammed, according to what his father posted can now be considered a landlord and not just in an ordinary location, but in Dubai, where real estate is considered a luxury.

Sharing photos on his Instagram, he wrote





“Owning your own home is one of the best feelings ever. It cant be described in words, it cant be quantitied in money. Home ownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to…. A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms… Congrats My Son on ur New Home. Ur birthday Gift From Daddy ❤❤❤. Purchased From Uncle @classicbaggie Thanks bro i owe u alot ???????????????????????? #BOBOTHEYOUNGLANDLORD #OBO ????????????”