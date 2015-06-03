Governor Rochas Okorocha hosts Miracle and Nina at Imo Govt. house

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha is currently at the State government Exco chamber hosting 2018 Big Brother Naija reality TV show winner, Miracle along side former housemate, Nina.

Miracle who hails from Umuoba Uratta in Owerri North LGA, of Imo State will be conferred with Imo State Education Award by the Governor and government of Imo State.

Nina is also an indigene of the state, but there have been concerns in some certain quarters on why she was not honoured by the state just like her counterpart, Miracle.





And some few days ago, Nina’s brother had even called out the governor of Imo State for not honoring his sister. He wondered why Miracle would be honoured while his sister is not, despite being a finalist on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.