2019 elections: 2face Idibia tells Nigerian youths what to do

by 03/05/2018 17:12:00 0 comments 1 Views

Popular singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has called on Nigerian youths to register for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) ahead of 2019 general elections.
The music star made the call at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Campus Outreach program on Youth Votes Count at the University of Abuja, on Thursday.

Idibia, who is also an INEC Youths Ambassador, urged the youth to actively get involved in constructive political discussions, especially social media.

“Your vote is your bragging right, so get your PVCs, take your destinies into your hands, whatever you want to be in the next 10 years, you must start now.

“Let us go out and vote for our conscience. We have always been told that we are the future of Nigeria, it is our time now but the old is still encroaching into our space.

“This coming election is our opportunity to change things; your destiny is in your hands, use it wisely.”

