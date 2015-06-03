Osinbajo reveals different between Buhari, Jonathan governments

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that the current administration will continue to arrest those who stole the nation’s money.Osinbajo also said the different between the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the past administration is that the current regime that do not steal public fund.

He said this on Thursday in Akure, Ondo State at the inauguration of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, MSME, Clinic.

Osinbajo also took a swipe at the critics of the present administration, describing them as being corrupt and wanting to reclaim power by all means so as to continue to perpetrate their corrupt acts.

He said, “The corruption is desperately fighting back so that they can come back to power. God will make it impossible.

“We had access to lesser money than the previous administration but what we had been able to do were far more than what they did.

“We are able to achieve this because we are spending what we have for the people.

“They promised Lagos- Kano rail line, they did not do it. We earn lesser than they had, we are doing it.

“Look at Lagos Ibadan rail line, they had much money, they did not do it, we are doing it. Look at Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, we are doing it.

“We shall continue to arrest these who stole the nation’s money. They said we have not been able to convict anybody, we are not bothered, we shall continue to arrest and prosecute them. Let the case remain in court.”

He said that the current administration had done more than what the opposition PDP did in 16 years despite the fact that government earnings have reduced by 60 percent.

Osinbajo pointed out that the APC-led government has committed N1.3 trillion to infrastructural development since they came on board.

On the criticism that nobody has been put in jail on account of corruption the Vice President said “we will continue to put them on trial even if court has not put them into jail.”

“This government wants to be honest with the people. The different between us and the previous government is that we are not stealing public fund. All the project being mouthed by the previous government begun,” he added.