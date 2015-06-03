Nigeria News

Europa League: Costa sends Atletico Madrid into final

Arsene Wenger will be signing off from Arsenal without a trophy as Arsenal’s last hope for a silverware was dashed on Thursday night in the Europa League.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 in their second leg semi-final Europa League clash against Atletico Madrid and were thus ousted on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

Diego Costa got the solitary goal that cemented Atletico’s place in the final of the 2018 Europa League.

On their part, the defeat suffered by Arsenal means that the Gunners will be absent from the Champions League for a second successive season, and Arsene Wenger’s reign as head coach of the London club will end without a trophy

