Nigeria News

13 trapped underground at South African gold mine

by 03/05/2018 17:17:00 0 comments 1 Views

Thirteen miners were trapped underground at a South African gold mine on Thursday after an earthquake that measured 2.2 caused a cave-in, mine operator Sibanye-Stillwater said.

The firm said it had made contact with three of the workers trapped in the Masakhane mine west of Johannesburg and had mobilised rescue teams.

“All efforts are being made to locate the 10 employees, who remain unaccounted for,” the firm said in a statement.

South Africa is home to the world’s deepest mines.

More than 1,000 mineworkers were rescued after being trapped underground for more than 24 hours after a storm knocked out powerlines supplying electricity to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix gold mine in February.

Sibanye-Stilwater produces more gold in South Africa than any other company.

The company also produces platinum and has operations in the U.S. (Reuters/NAN)

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

#BBNaija: Nina finally meets Miracle’s mum (Photos)

#BBNaija: Why Cee-C was not disqualified – John Ugbe, Mnet boss

Photo of the Day: Gov Rochas Okorocha Dances Shaku Shaku With Nina and Bambam

FG recovers N1.6 Billion illegal bank charges from commercial bank – Adeosun

Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal to reach Europa League final

China, Nigeria seal currency swap deal

Ortom briefs lawmakers on Benue killings, says 18 LGAs affected

Drug Abuse – Nigerian government tightens noose on illicit codeine market

Dino Melaye detained at police medical centre

Death toll from Central African church attack reaches 26