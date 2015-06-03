Nigeria News

Photo of the Day: Gov Rochas Okorocha Dances Shaku Shaku With Nina and Bambam

Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha hosted former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Miracle(winner), Nina(4th runner up), Bambam and Teddy A in Owerri today.

The Governor made a lot of fans really happy after he announced that he would sponsor everything as regards Miracle obtaining his CPL, N2m and a plot of land. Okorocha also gave Nina,Bambam and Teddy A, N2m each.

To crown the day, Okorocha dropped his shaku shaku moves as Bambam and Nina try to match up while Tekno performed. This Governor surely knows how to have a good time.


