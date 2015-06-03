20-Year-old Man Takes Overdose Of Tramadol In Benue…What Happens Next Will Shock You

It has been reported that t young man identified as Etim, believed to be in his late 20s has died after reportedly consuming over a thousand milligram of tramadol in Obaganya Otukpo, Benue State.

According to Daily Post, it was gathered that Eti, who is popularly known as Ratty, was rushed to Abba clinic at Ogiri Oko street when he became unconscious after taking the substance on April 30.

He was pronounced dead on Wednesday after spending three days at the hospital and was buried the same day.

A source at the hospital hinted that the tramadol dosage he took was too much for his system to withstand which led to the destruction of some vital organs.

“He became extremely weak and couldn’t even say a word throughout his stay at the hospital till he gave up the ghost,’ the source said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria



