Teenage Housemaid Breaks Boss’ Head (Photo)

Nakayanja Rashidah

A teenage housemaid has been arrested after injuring her employer who allegedly tried to sexually assault her.

The woman identified as Nakayanja Rashidah reportedly hit her boss with a stone on the head when he alleged tried to assault her, unfortunately the boss was badly injured and started bleeding.

She was arrested and placed on handcuffs as she cried at the police station while begging for forgiveness. The sad incident took place in Uganda.

