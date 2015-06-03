Fani-Kayode claims pastors criticizing Buhari’s government risking their lives

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed pastors who are criticizing the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, but warned that they are risking their lives and liberty.

In a tweet on Monday, Femi-Kayode listed a few of the clerics who have spoken up recently and said he was “proud” of them.

“I am proud of the Pentecostals. They are standing up to the evil in the land like never before, even at risk to their lives and liberty.

“Bishop Oyedepo, Bishop El Buba, Apostle Suleman, Pastor Enenche, Pastor Ibiyeomi, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Prophet TB Joshua and Pastor Sarah Omakwu,” he wrote.

Pastor Adefarasin, on Sunday spoke on the recent attacks in Plateau State.

He described it as a plan by the Fulani to colonize Nigeria.

Adefarasin criticized the Nigerian government for not doing anything to protect the people in the Middle Belt, who are under the constant attack from armed Fulani herdsmen.