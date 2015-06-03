Nigeria News

Fani-Kayode claims pastors criticizing Buhari’s government risking their lives

by 02/07/2018 17:28:00 0 comments 1 Views

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed pastors who are criticizing the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, but warned that they are risking their lives and liberty.

In a tweet on Monday, Femi-Kayode listed a few of the clerics who have spoken up recently and said he was “proud” of them.

“I am proud of the Pentecostals. They are standing up to the evil in the land like never before, even at risk to their lives and liberty.
“Bishop Oyedepo, Bishop El Buba, Apostle Suleman, Pastor Enenche, Pastor Ibiyeomi, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Prophet TB Joshua and Pastor Sarah Omakwu,” he wrote.

Pastor Adefarasin, on Sunday spoke on the recent attacks in Plateau State.

He described it as a plan by the Fulani to colonize Nigeria.

Adefarasin criticized the Nigerian government for not doing anything to protect the people in the Middle Belt, who are under the constant attack from armed Fulani herdsmen.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and earn unlimited free Airtime!

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

2019: I’m better educated than Buhari - Turaki

Plateau Killings: 21 suspected Fulani herdsmen arrested

Alleged $40 million Fraud: Jonathan’s cousin loses against EFCC

INTERVIEW: Why Nigeria cannot start producing vaccines now – Professor of Virology

“Plateau Killings Unacceptable, Condemnable” – Adeboye Speaks Pragmatically On Recent Killings

7 overly stunning pregnancy photos of celebrity blogger and media mogul, Linda Ikeji

“I can take your man and crown him my king” – BBNaija’s Khloe warns

Mikel Obi’s father rescued hale and hearty from kidnappers by police

Three things we learned today at the World Cup

Mikel Obi’s kidnapped father rescued by Nigerian police