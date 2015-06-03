Nigeria News

Miyetti Allah demands apology from Benue Government 

by 02/07/2018 17:27:00 0 comments 1 Views

Saleh Alhassan, the Secretary-General, Miyetti Kautal Hore has demanded an apology from the Benue State Government, for linking the association to the killings in the state.

Alhassan stated this on Monday while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to him, the recent arrest of the Commander of the Benue State Livestock Guards, Aliyu Teshaku, has vindicated the association.

“Today, they have arrested Aliyu Teshaku who is alleged to be the Head of the Livestock Guard in Benue who is behind those killings. He is arrested now.

“People that killed the two clergymen and 17 others in the church are being tried in Makurdi and they are all Tiv people. And they are all members of the livestock guard working for Governor Ortom.

“So we expect by now there should be an apology from the Benue State Government to our association because we have never promoted violence. We have always advocated for a peaceful resolution of the crisis,” he said.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and earn unlimited free Airtime!

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

2019: I’m better educated than Buhari - Turaki

Plateau Killings: 21 suspected Fulani herdsmen arrested

Alleged $40 million Fraud: Jonathan’s cousin loses against EFCC

INTERVIEW: Why Nigeria cannot start producing vaccines now – Professor of Virology

“Plateau Killings Unacceptable, Condemnable” – Adeboye Speaks Pragmatically On Recent Killings

7 overly stunning pregnancy photos of celebrity blogger and media mogul, Linda Ikeji

“I can take your man and crown him my king” – BBNaija’s Khloe warns

Mikel Obi’s father rescued hale and hearty from kidnappers by police

Three things we learned today at the World Cup

Mikel Obi’s kidnapped father rescued by Nigerian police