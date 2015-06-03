Nigeria risks FIFA ban over NFF leadership row between Pinnick, Giwa

FIFA could ban Nigeria after the leadership tussle rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), erupted again on Monday.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, in a statement asked Amaju Pinnick to obey the Supreme Court’s ruling and vacate the office for Chris Giwa.

Pinnick in response, insisted that his removal from office was “null and void”.

In April this year, Giwa and his board has dragged the FIFA-recognised Pinnick-led board to the Supreme Court to set aside the verdict of the Appeal Court after they had won at the High Court, claiming that the mandate given to them by the congress of the NFF in August 2013 was sacrosanct.

They also insisted that the election in Warri that brought in the Amaju group, was held in defiance of a High Court order.

But the defendants have held on to FIFA statutes to argue its case, telling the Supreme Court in their submission that football matters must not be adjudicated in the ordinary court.

They also insisted the plaintiffs have been banned by the world football governing body.

Also recall that shortly before the 2018 World Cup, the NFF First Vice President/Chairman, Legal Committee,

Seyi Akinwunmi, promised that they would do all that is within their power, to ensure FIFA does not ban the Super Eagles from playing at the tournament.

FIFA statutes state clearly that member states should “manage their affairs independently with no influence from third parties”.

The world governing body has previously warned Nigeria that if implemented, court rulings would likely be considered to be an interference in the NFF’s internal affairs, which could attract sanctions.