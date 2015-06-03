Nigeria News

#WorldCup 2018: Brazil breaks Germany’s goal record

Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Mexico on Monday, means they have become the all-time leading goal scorers at the World Cup.

Neymar’s opening goal early in the second half moved Brazil onto 227 goals, one more than Germany, who had held the record with 226.

Roberto Firmino scored in the 88th minute, to take their tally at 228, two clear of the Germans.

Germany will not be able to add to their tally for another four years, after failing to make it out of the group stage for the first time in their history.

Argentina are third with 137, Italy (128) and France (113).

Spain are stuck on 99 after losing to Russia on Sunday.

