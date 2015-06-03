Nigeria News

Adorable Photos of Billionaire Blogger, Linda Ikeji Rocking Her Growing Baby Bump

by 02/07/2018 15:20:00 0 comments 1 Views

Ever since going public with the news of her pregnancy, media mogul Linda Ikeji has been blessing our timelines with amazing photos of herself rocking that baby bump with style.

For most pregnant women, the period proves to be a time when most are too tired or too busy to be bothered with fashion.

Well, this isn’t the case for celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji. The media mogul, ever since announcing the wonderful news of her pregnancy, has continued to serve some serious fashion goals.

From her work look to casual dresses, Linda sure knows how to look stylish, pregnant or not.

Here are 7 of Linda Ikeji’s stylish looks that proves the celebrity blogger sure knows how to look good.

