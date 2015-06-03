Nigeria News

Viral Wedding Photos of Identical Twin Brothers Who Tied The Knot With 2 Best Friends

by 02/07/2018 15:16:00 0 comments 1 Views

The wedding photos of handsome Nigerian Twin brothers who got married to two best friends on the same day has been going viral online, with social media users swooning over the photos.

The brides who are best friends identified as Onize and Angieshanna looked every shade of beautiful as they held a double wedding and shut down the city of Lagos.

Photos from the wedding have been making rounds on the internet with most people wishing for a kind of love that will show the power of friendship and the bond between twins.

While the brides looked identical in their off shoulder white wedding dresses with glittering tiaras, the grooms looked dapper in their blue suits.

See photos below:

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and earn unlimited free Airtime!

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

2019: I’m better educated than Buhari - Turaki

Plateau Killings: 21 suspected Fulani herdsmen arrested

Alleged $40 million Fraud: Jonathan’s cousin loses against EFCC

INTERVIEW: Why Nigeria cannot start producing vaccines now – Professor of Virology

“Plateau Killings Unacceptable, Condemnable” – Adeboye Speaks Pragmatically On Recent Killings

7 overly stunning pregnancy photos of celebrity blogger and media mogul, Linda Ikeji

“I can take your man and crown him my king” – BBNaija’s Khloe warns

Mikel Obi’s father rescued hale and hearty from kidnappers by police

Three things we learned today at the World Cup

Mikel Obi’s kidnapped father rescued by Nigerian police