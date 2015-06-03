Chris Giwa Replaces Amaju Pinnick As NFF President

Chris Giwa has assumed duty as president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This followed a directive from Solomon Dalung, minister of sport, that Amaju Pinnick, who is currently in Russia for the World Cup should hand over to Giwa.

Addressing journalists at the glass house in Abuja, Giwa said his assumption of office was in line with the ruling of the court on June 5, 2018.



He said the court had nullified the parallel election held in Warri by the former chairman, Amaju Pinnick and upheld him as the chairman.

“I am here to claim my mandate as the substantive chairman elected on August 26, 2014,” he said.

“We waited for the other board to finish the preparations for world cup so that we can assume office.”

Giwa promised to embark on reconciliation of all aggrieved members for the success of the federation.

He explained that Nigeria’s sovereignty could not be threatened by any foreign interest, saying NFF operated in tandem with the country’s constitution.

“We are grateful to God for making it possible for us to reclaim our mandate and we shall give Nigerians good results,” he said.

Giwa was elected chairman of NFF on August 26, 2014, but the election was not recognised by FIFA.

FIFA eventually supervised another election on September 30 in Warri, Delta state, after it had threatened to ban Nigeria from all its activities.

Pinnick eventually got elected with 32 votes out of the 44 votes and stepped into office.

Following the development Giwa pursued his case to the court of Arbitration for Sports, where he lost and was banned from football related activities by FIFA

However, on June 5, the court set aside Pinnick’s election and recognised Giwa as substantive chairman.