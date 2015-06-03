BREAKING: Former South African President, Jacob Zuma Son Is Dead

Former South African President, Jacob Zuma has lost one of his sons‚ Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma.

Vusi passed away in a private hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday, after a short illness.

There are no further details at present. The Zuma family have indicated a representative will “advise on any further details” in due course.



Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma is the youngest of five children born to the ANC leader and Kate Mantsho‚ who committed suicide. He is believed to have been born in 1993.

His siblings include the well-known twins Duduzane and Duduzile.

Meanwhile President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent condolences to the Zuma family.

“We have learned with shock and sadness of the sudden passing of former President Zuma’s son, Mr Vusi Zuma, last night. I wish to convey, on behalf of government and all South Africans, our heartfelt condolences to former President Zuma, the Zuma family and relatives on the passing of their beloved son,” the President said through his Spokesperson, Khusela Diko

“Words cannot adequately express the pain of losing such a young family member. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time and we wish the Lord give former President Zuma strength. May the son’s soul rest in eternal peace,” said President Ramaphosa