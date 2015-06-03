Why I Wanted To Kill Myself – Man Who Attempted Suicide In Lagos Police Cell

A young secondary school dropout who was on Monday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates Court in Lagos, has opened up on why he attempted suicide in a police cell.

A 27-year-old man identified as Owolabi Ogunwande, who allegedly attempted to hang himself at a toll gate and in a police cell in Lagos, was on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates Court, Lagos.

The secondary school dropout, was arraigned on two-count charge of attempted suicide before Mr Aro Lambo.

Prosecuting Inspector Cyriacus Osuji said Ogunwande committed the offence on June 28 at about 1:30 pm, at Toll Gate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, in Eti- Isa local government area.

He also committed the same offence at about 11:30 am on July 2, 2018, (today), in a cell at Maroko Police Station, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

On both occasions Ogunwande tried to hang himself on the neck with a rope, the court heard.

According to Osuji, the offences contravened Section 235 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ogunwande pleaded guilty to the charge. Magistrate Lambo adjourned till July 3, to hear the facts of the case and for sentencing.

A police source told The Nation that Ogunwande, from Osun State, dropped out at Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 and worked as a wood loader for seven years before coming to Lagos on March 5, to seek greener pastures.

He allegedly attempted suicide after finding it difficult to survive in Lagos, but he was rescued by a Man O’ war, official, identified only as Omotayo.

The source quoted Ogunwande as saying: “When I couldn’t get a job in Lagos, I decided to go back home to Osun State, but I had no money on me, and there was also no food, for me to eat, so that was how I decided to take my life”.

“I want to kill myself as there is nothing to show for being alive, life has no more meaning to me again.”