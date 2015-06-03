Super Eagles player, Shehu, gets cash, house, land from governor

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has given Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, a house, plot of land and money.

The governor also assured the player of free sponsorship to attend hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Shehu, and indigene of Sokoto, was one of the 23 players that represented Nigeria at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia.

He took to his Twitter handle Monday and posted the honour done to him by the government of his home state.

The defender said the land given to him was for an upcoming sports complex he is setting up.

“I want to appreciate @GovSokoto Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for the honour today.

“The Governor gifted me a house, land to build my Sports Complex, sponsorship to Hajj & cash to support my foundation.

“I’m honoured to be blessed in my State & I’m delighted to be a good ambassador,” he said.

Shehu also announced that he is collaborating with a fellow Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, to host a charity match on Thursday.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to give back to the community. This Thursday 5th July @Ahmedmusa718 and I will be hosting a charity match in Sokoto! #WhosSideAreYouOn #TeamShehu #TeamMusa ????????,” he tweeted.

PIC STORY

