Oyo APC faction joins ADC

A splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Unity Forum, has finally resolved to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

A leader of the group, Wasiu Olatunbosun, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Ibadan on Monday.

The defection of members of the group into the ADC might have foreclosed a possible reconciliation.

The Unity Forum has no fewer than nine of the 14 House of Representatives member from the state, two of the three senators and some members of the House of Assembly, including the Deputy Speaker.

The group had resolved on a show down with the other faction of the APC allegedly loyal to Governor Abiola Ajimobi after the fallout from the recent APC congresses held in the state.

The group had hinged its defection on alleged marginalisation and high handedness by the governor.

Mr Olatunbosun said no fewer than 2,000 leaders representing over 100,000 members of the group agreed to join the ADC after a four-hour deliberation on Monday.

He stated that the group after intensive consultations with stakeholders had earlier set up a 15-member committee to look for a veritable political platform to contest the 2019 elections.

Mr Olatunbosun said that the committee had met with 10 political parties which reached out to the group and recommended ADC after the deliberations.

He stated that the committee on Monday submitted its report and majority of members agreed to join the ADC.

“Though, we have a percentage of our membership who are opposed to the group joining ADC, the recommendation was supported by a larger percentage.

“In the light of the above, we have agreed to join ADC to begin membership drive and preparations for the 2019 general elections on this platform,” he said.

The group had last week visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo on its planned defection to the ADC.

(NAN)