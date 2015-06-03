Nigeria News

Naira stable at N360/$ at parallel market

by 02/07/2018 15:26:00 0 comments 1 Views

The Naira maintained N360 to the dollar at the parallel market on Monday in Lagos.

The Nigerian currency had been trading at N360 to the Dollar for four days running, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N486 and N420, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N361.40 with a turnover of N198.3 million, while it closed at N305.75 to the dollar at the CBN official window.

The naira closed at N360 to the dollar at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N486 and N420, respectively.

Meanwhile, the naira traded at N359 across the markets in Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

(NAN)

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

2019: I’m better educated than Buhari - Turaki

Plateau Killings: 21 suspected Fulani herdsmen arrested

Alleged $40 million Fraud: Jonathan’s cousin loses against EFCC

INTERVIEW: Why Nigeria cannot start producing vaccines now – Professor of Virology

7 overly stunning pregnancy photos of celebrity blogger and media mogul, Linda Ikeji

“I can take your man and crown him my king” – BBNaija’s Khloe warns

Mikel Obi’s father rescued hale and hearty from kidnappers by police

Three things we learned today at the World Cup

Mikel Obi’s kidnapped father rescued by Nigerian police

12 football players, coach trapped in cave found alive after 9 days