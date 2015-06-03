2019: I’m better educated than Buhari - Turaki

A former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, (SAN), has said that he is better educated than President Muhammadu Buhari and therefore in a better position to lead the country in 2019.

Turaki, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, spoke in Abuja on Monday when he visited the national headquarters of the party.

He was at the headquarters of the party to intimate to members of its National Working Committee his aspiration.

He said he could match President Buhari’s much-talked-about integrity, adding that he had what the President didn’t have.

The former minister said, “I can match President Buhari’s integrity for integrity and I have what he does not have: I have education, I have the knowledge, I have the fear of God, which he doesn’t have.

“Even if you have a good sales team, you need a good product. And I am that product. I can assure you that I am not made in ‘Taiwan’.

“Nigerians are crying, weeping and dying and they believe that the only party that can save them from this malady and psychological trauma is the PDP.”

While reminding members of the NWC of the great task ahead, Turaki said the PDP needed a good product to confront the ruling party in the Presidential election.

According to him, “Since 2015 that we lost the election, many things have changed. It is no longer about the platform alone but also about the candidate.

“We must be able to come up with a candidate that has the strength of character to wrestle Buhari and pin him to the ground (should he emerge APC Presidential candidate).”

On the security situation in the country, Turaki blamed Buhari’s government for declaring victory over the insurgents; a development he said made the people take government’s position hook, line and sinker.

He said, “APC has lied over the flushing and defeat of insurgents and when they (people) relax, they are picked up in soft targets and killed by insurgents,” adding that until killers were made to face the wrath of the law, the reign of terror would not abate.