Police commence investigation into killing of personnel in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force says investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspected killers of seven policemen in Galadimawa area of Abuja.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

Suspected gunmen on Monday night at a roundabout in Galadimawa killed the policemen who were on stop-and-search duty.

“Investigation has commenced into the killing of the seven policemen by armed bandits,” he said.

Mr Moshood, a deputy commissioner of police, said the force would not leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified,” he said.

Galadimawa residents had complained of lack of security that had led to incessant robbery incidents in the area.

The activities of armed robbers led to the deployment of more policemen to the community by the police in the FCT.

(NAN)

