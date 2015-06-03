Killings: Nigerians fast losing confidence in govt – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says the killings that have continued across the country unabated have made Nigerians lose confidence in the security system.

While delivering a speech at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday at the National Assembly, Mr Dogara, reacting to the recent killings of over 100 people in Plateau State, said history will be hash to the present administration if it fails to stop mass killings of innocent Nigerians.

“History will have a harsh verdict for us as a government if we fail to live up to this responsibility and it won’t matter if we succeed in other areas.

“Unfortunately, the stark reality now is that our citizens are fast losing confidence in our security system.

“This must not be the case. Before we ebb to the realm of anarchy, we must rise up as true representatives of the Nigerian people to salvage the situation and defend our hard-won democracy,” he said.

Mr Dogara said security agencies have fallen short of the demands of their offices and the expectations of the nation.

“We must urgently work with the Executive Arm to facilitate the re-engineering of our security architecture to serve our collective interests and aspirations,” he said.

Mr. Dogara also used the opportunity to speak on the electioneering period, He urged the electoral umpires and security agencies to play by the rules of the game and ensure that primaries and general elections are free, fair and credible.

He said the National Assembly stands ready to provide any financial, logistics or legislative support required to ensure that the 2019 elections are successful and better organised than the 2015 elections.