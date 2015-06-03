Nigeria News

Aregbesola lays foundation stone of N2.7 billion mall

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a N2.7 billion shopping mall in Osogbo, the state capital.

Mr Aregbesola, while performing the ceremony, said the mall located on 5,000 square metres of land would provide comfort for the people of the state.

He said that the mall when completed would provide state-of-the-art retail, entertainment, relaxation, dining facilities, food court, cinemas and automated parking space for 500 vehicles.

Mr Aregbesola added that the mall would complement the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in providing recreation facilities for the people of the state.

He added that residents of the state would no longer need to travel to neighbouring states to enjoy such facilities.

Mr Aregbesola said that the project was embarked upon with a view to creating a conducive environment for human habitation and boost economic growth.

“It is our fervent hope that this complex will be ready in November. It will be one of our iconic legacies, even as our administration winds down gloriously in the state,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the project developer, Gboyega Adeeyo, said the project would be completed before the expiration of the present administration’s tenure.

Mr Adeeyo said the project when completed would enhance socioeconomic activities and attract investors to the state.

