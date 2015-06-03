Colombia vs England (LIVE UPDATES): Three Lions seek to roar into quarterfinal

Colombia vs England (LIVE UPDATES): Three Lions seek to roar into quarterfinalby Seun Oluwapo 03/07/2018 13:50:00 0 comments 1 Views
The last quarter-final ticket is up for grabs as Colombia take on England in Moscow tonight.
The Three Lions are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 having shown great promise in the group phase although they were pipped by Belgium who finished top in Group F.
England are unbeaten against Colombia, having faced them five times previously (W3 D2) but for many, history may count for less in tonight’s clash at the Spartak Stadium.
Colombia were quarter-finalists in Brazil four years ago and will be hoping to ruin England’s party and again move into the last eight, where Sweden await the winner following their victory over Switzerland earlier in the day.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates
Kickoff is 7.00 p.m.
COLOMBIA Starting XI: Ospina; Arias, D. Sanchez, Mina, Mojica; Lerma, Barrios, C. Sanchez; Cuadrado, J. Quintero; Falcao
ENGLAND Starting XI: Pickford; Stones, Maguire, Walker; Trippier, Young, Lingard, Henderson; Dele, Sterling; Kane
LIVE UPDATES:
kkickoff… the Colombia vs England is underway
Raheem Sterling is penalised for pushing Davinson Sanchez
Free kick or England just near the Colombia penalty box
England piling the pressure in the early exchanges
It is even so far…Ball possession: Colombia: 50%, England: 50%.
Dele Alli wins a free kick for England
England with four corners now… Colombia with none so far
It’s half an hour already Colombia 0-0 England
Wide effort by Colombia’s Quintero
Colombia spreading the passes but they haven’t been able to breach the England defense
Freekick for England in a dangerous position
A lot of pushing and shoving in the box Willmar Barrios gets a yellow card and would miss the next match
Tripper takes the free kick for England but it is off target
