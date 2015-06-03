Colombia vs England (LIVE UPDATES): Three Lions seek to roar into quarterfinal

The last quarter-final ticket is up for grabs as Colombia take on England in Moscow tonight.

The Three Lions are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 having shown great promise in the group phase although they were pipped by Belgium who finished top in Group F.

England are unbeaten against Colombia, having faced them five times previously (W3 D2) but for many, history may count for less in tonight’s clash at the Spartak Stadium.

Colombia were quarter-finalists in Brazil four years ago and will be hoping to ruin England’s party and again move into the last eight, where Sweden await the winner following their victory over Switzerland earlier in the day.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 7.00 p.m.

COLOMBIA Starting XI: Ospina; Arias, D. Sanchez, Mina, Mojica; Lerma, Barrios, C. Sanchez; Cuadrado, J. Quintero; Falcao

ENGLAND Starting XI: Pickford; Stones, Maguire, Walker; Trippier, Young, Lingard, Henderson; Dele, Sterling; Kane

LIVE UPDATES: