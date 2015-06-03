Nigeria News

Colombia vs England (LIVE UPDATES): Three Lions seek to roar into quarterfinal

by 03/07/2018 13:50:00

The last quarter-final ticket is up for grabs as Colombia take on England in Moscow tonight.

The Three Lions are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 having shown great promise in the group phase although they were pipped by Belgium who finished top in Group F.

England are unbeaten against Colombia, having faced them five times previously (W3 D2) but for many, history may count for less in tonight’s clash at the Spartak Stadium.

Colombia were quarter-finalists in Brazil four years ago and will be hoping to ruin England’s party and again move into the last eight, where Sweden await the winner following their victory over Switzerland earlier in the day.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 7.00 p.m.

COLOMBIA Starting XI: Ospina; Arias, D. Sanchez, Mina, Mojica; Lerma, Barrios, C. Sanchez; Cuadrado, J. Quintero; Falcao

ENGLAND Starting XI: Pickford; Stones, Maguire, Walker; Trippier, Young, Lingard, Henderson; Dele, Sterling; Kane

LIVE UPDATES:

kkickoff… the Colombia vs England is underway

Raheem Sterling is penalised for pushing Davinson Sanchez

Free kick or England just near the Colombia penalty box

England piling the pressure in the early exchanges

John Stones commits a needless foul
SHOT! Sterling with an attempt but blocked off
CLOSE! Kane almost  with the opener
It is even so far…Ball possession: Colombia: 50%, England: 50%.
Dele Alli wins a free kick for England
England with four corners now… Colombia with none so far
It’s half an hour already Colombia 0-0 England

Wide effort by Colombia’s Quintero
Colombia spreading the passes but they haven’t been able to breach the England defense
Freekick for England in a dangerous position
A lot of pushing and shoving in the box Willmar Barrios gets a yellow card and would miss the next match
Tripper takes the free kick for England but it is off target

More in Sports

