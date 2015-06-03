Senate To Amend Constitution For Creation Of State Police

Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that the senate will take urgent steps to amend the constitution for creation of state police.

The Nigerian Senate has set a two-week target for itself to urgently amend the 1999 Constitution to allow for the establishment of state and community policing.



This was revealed by Senate President Bukola Saraki on his Twitter page.

“Today, my colleagues and I in the 8th Senate resolved to begin the process of amending the Constitution to allow for the creation of State and Community Police. This is following our debate on solutions to the killings across the country.he incessant killings in the country,”

he wrote.

The decison came after the lawmakers debated for two hours debate on the recent killings in Plateau state and other parts of the country following a motion by Senator Jonah Jang upon resumption of plenary on Tuesday after close to a month’s recess.

Senators during the debate described as a colossal failure the current centralization of policing in Nigeria hence the urgent need to amend the constitution to allow for state and community police.

As a means of curbing killings, the Senate also resolve to fast-track in two weeks pending bills on police reforms and that of national truth and reconciliation commission to ensure a peaceful dialogue among communities, ethnicities and religious groups in Nigeria.

The Senate also resolved that security officers such as military commanders, police officers and community leaders stationed in any locality attacked across Nigeria should henceforth be held responsible when attacks happen within their areas of jurisdiction.

