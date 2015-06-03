How DSS Operatives Storm Secondary School In Ekiti, Disappear With Teachers

Some operatives of the Department of State Services have stormed a school in Ekiti, making away with some teachers.

Operatives of the Department of State Services on Tuesday swooped on a popular secondary school in Ado-Ekiti, Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, and arrested some members of staff.

Those arrested are the Secretary to the Principal, one Mrs. Olagbemi, and an Office Assistant, one Mrs. Ogunrinde.

They were arrested for allegedly collecting Permanent Voter Cards from teachers.

The Principal of Olaoluwa Muslim Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, Mr. Sunmonu Olaoye, confirmed the arrest to journalists.

He said the DSS officers came in some Hilux vehicles and right from the gate of the school, they started harassing people as if they were on a war mission.

“The DSS operatives were in black uniforms and also wore black masks and headed for my office. I wasn’t in the office but I was on the premises to monitor the ongoing third term examinations. Some of my staff members were in my office making photocopies of their documents including their PVCs.

“I allowed them to make use of the school’s facilities because I don’t want anything to disrupt the ongoing examinations. The DSS people just swooped on the teachers, seized their documents including their PVCs and took away two members of staff. They also locked up my office and denied us access to examination materials we were to give to our students.

“I don’t know when making photocopies of documents including PVCs became an offence. One of the operatives even called my number saying I must report in their office within an hour or I would be treated as a common criminal.

“We have 123 teachers in the school and the people are resolved on who they will vote for during the poll regardless of intimidation and harassment.”

Olaoye calls for the release of those arrested because they did not commit any offence and that their documents including their PVCs should be returned to them.

“We are in a democracy and people reserve the right to vote the candidate of their choice. Harassing or intimidating people is not a democratic practice,” he added.