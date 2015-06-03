Loyal Till The End: Dog Dies After Biting Power Cable While Trying To Save Its Owner From Being Electrocuted

A heartbreaking story have revealed how a dog died after biting a power cable that was electrocuting its master, a 65-year-old farmer, who also died trying to save his cow

The dog which died while biting a power cable to save its owner

A village in India was saddened by the deaths of a farmer and his dog that was electrocuted while trying to save him, Dailymail reports.

The 65-year-old man, identified by police as M Mokkusu, was attempting to resuscitate his cow that had come into contact with a power cable when the accident took place.

It was gathered that Mokkusu had taken his cow for grazing when it stepped on a live power cable that had snapped in wet and windy weather.

The cow fell down and Mokkusu was electrocuted by the cable while trying to revive the animal.

The farmer’s dog, an Indian mongrel, tried to help by pulling the cable away but was also electrocuted and perished after biting it.

Police rushed to the spot where it happened and officials shut off the power supply but it was too late, the report said.

Locals also visited the site after hearing about the dog attempting to save its master.

The tear-jerking episode happened in Kalkondanpatti village near Usilampatti in Tamil Nadu.