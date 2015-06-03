Nigeria News

Loyal Till The End: Dog Dies After Biting Power Cable While Trying To Save Its Owner From Being Electrocuted

by 03/07/2018 15:04:00 0 comments 1 Views

A heartbreaking story have revealed how a dog died after biting a power cable that was electrocuting its master, a 65-year-old farmer, who also died trying to save his cow

The dog which died while biting a power cable to save its owner

A village in India was saddened by the deaths of a farmer and his dog that was electrocuted while trying to save him, Dailymail reports.

The 65-year-old man, identified by police as M Mokkusu, was attempting to resuscitate his cow that had come into contact with a power cable when the accident took place.

It was gathered that Mokkusu had taken his cow for grazing when it stepped on a live power cable that had snapped in wet and windy weather.

The cow fell down and Mokkusu was electrocuted by the cable while trying to revive the animal.

The farmer’s dog, an Indian mongrel, tried to help by pulling the cable away but was also electrocuted and perished after biting it.

Police rushed to the spot where it happened and officials shut off the power supply but it was too late, the report said.

Locals also visited the site after hearing about the dog attempting to save its master.

The tear-jerking episode happened in Kalkondanpatti village near Usilampatti in Tamil Nadu.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and earn unlimited free Airtime!

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Gina Torres Height, Husband, Daughter, Ethnicity, Measurements

Loretta Devine Biography, Net Worth, Children and Husband

Is Sanaa Lathan Married, Who Is The Husband, Her Age, Kids, Net Worth, Boyfriend

Carlos Slim Helu Children, Wife, Family, Bio, Height, Other Facts

Is Jaden Smith Transgender or Gay? Here are All The Facts You Need To Know

Michael Bloomberg Height, Married, Wife, Daughter, Family, Religion

Meagan Good Biography, Husband, Age, Height, Net Worth and Other Facts 

Is David Bowie Dead? His Cause Of Death, Who Is The Wife, Daughter, Son, Net Worth

Is Jaden Smith Dead, Is He Gay? His Age, Net Worth, Girlfriend and Family

Judge orders prosecution of three Channels Television staff