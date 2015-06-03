Nigeria News

#WorldCup 2018: Arsene Wenger reveals 3 countries that can win trophy

Former manager of Arsenal football club, Arsene Wenger, has named the three countries that can possibly win the 2018 world cup.

Former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has said there are only three teams left in Russia who can win the World Cup.

Wenger is currently working as a pundit for beIN Sports at the tournament.

With the likes of Spain, Germany, Portugal and Argentina already out, he named France, England and Brazil as his picks.

“My heart favourite is of course France.

“I said many times that no country under 40 million people has won the World Cup since 1954, since after the Second World War.

“But I ask you, can you cut out Belgium? They are smaller country but they have the quality. And Croatia have the quality.

“But I would say England – nobody speaks about England but they are dangerous – Brazil or France,” Wenger said.

