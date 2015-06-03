My Boyfriend Is Living With His Parents At 38 – Lady Raises Alarm

My Boyfriend Is Living With His Parents At 38 – Lady Raises Alarmby Abigail Achor 03/07/2018 14:55:00 0 comments 1 Views
This 38 year old man in this story is single and happily living with his parents despite earning some money on his own.
Nigerian online psychologist and relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin has shared the story of a lady who is dating a 38-year old man who is not ready to get married for now.
According to the story shared by his lover, he claims marriage is not on his agenda for the moment.
Read her story below:
Click Here to Comment on this Article