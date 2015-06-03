Nigeria News

11-year-old Nigerian boy draws President Macron on the spot

by 04/07/2018 05:10:00 0 comments 1 Views

Kareem Olamilekan, 11, artistically drew a portrait of president Emmanuel Macron of France during his visit to the New Afrikan Shrine in Lagos.

The event held to showcase and celebrate African culture was hosted by Nigerian Artist and performer Banky W and Kenturah King.

President Macron praised and congratulated the talented boy on his official presidential twitter account

@EmmanuelMacron “Very touched, congratulations to this young boy.

Despite the pressure of drawing the president of France on the spot, Kareem completed the hyperrealist drawing In 2 hours, reports suggest.

The visiting president emphasised on the importance of the shrine to the African culture.

He wrote on his twitter account @EmmanuelMacron

French President, Emmanuel Macron alongside Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, Banky W and Kareem Olamilekan the artist. [Photo credit: Official twitter handle of Emmanuel Macron, president of France]
French President, Emmanuel Macron alongside Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, Banky W and Kareem Olamilekan the artist. [Photo credit: Official twitter handle of Emmanuel Macron, president of France]
French President, Emmanuel Macron alongside Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, Banky W and Kareem Olamilekan the artist. [Photo credit: Thisday official twitter acount]
French President, Emmanuel Macron alongside Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, Banky W and Kareem Olamilekan the artist. [Photo credit: Thisday official twitter account]

“The Shrine is an iconic cultural hub. And I say with a lot of humility that I recognize the importance of African culture.

Also present at the event were Nigerian senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka and Veteran Nollywood actor and actress Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva.

The New Afrika Shrine is the venue of the annual Felebration Music Festival which is currently managed by Femi Kuti and Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti.

(NAN)

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Is Glenn Dead on TV Series, Walking Dead, If So, Why and How Did He Die? 

Ruby Dee Biography, Husband, Net Worth, Children and Cause of Her Death 

Is Tom Petty Dead? Cause Of Death, Net Worth, Wife, Children And Other Facts

Who is Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter, Wife? His Age, Height, Bio

What Is John Cena’s Net Worth, Is He Dead, Who Is The Wife, Age, Height 

Plus-sized Nollywood actress, Ifeoma says she can finish 2 cartons of beer in a day

Genevieve Nnaji Spotted At Afrika Shrine As French President Macron Visits (Photos)

“My Son Is Your Son” – Mr. P’s Unusual Condolence Message To D’Banj

Plateau killings: Arrested suspects’ll be tried in Jos - Lalong

SARS will not be disbanded – ACP Jimoh Moshood