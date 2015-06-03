Nigeria News

SARS will not be disbanded – ACP Jimoh Moshood

by 04/07/2018 05:37:00 0 comments 1 Views

The Police Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, ACP Jimoh Moshood, has said the killing of seven officers in Abuja has shown the need for the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The officers were killed in Galadimawa area of the Federal Capital Territory on Monday night.
Speaking with reporters in Abuja on Tuesday, Moshood said efforts were in place to arrest those who killed the officers in the line of duty.
He added that the force would not leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.
“The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified,” he said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Is Glenn Dead on TV Series, Walking Dead, If So, Why and How Did He Die? 

Ruby Dee Biography, Husband, Net Worth, Children and Cause of Her Death 

Is Tom Petty Dead? Cause Of Death, Net Worth, Wife, Children And Other Facts

Who is Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter, Wife? His Age, Height, Bio

What Is John Cena’s Net Worth, Is He Dead, Who Is The Wife, Age, Height 

Plus-sized Nollywood actress, Ifeoma says she can finish 2 cartons of beer in a day

Genevieve Nnaji Spotted At Afrika Shrine As French President Macron Visits (Photos)

“My Son Is Your Son” – Mr. P’s Unusual Condolence Message To D’Banj

Plateau killings: Arrested suspects’ll be tried in Jos - Lalong

PDP mocks Buhari over APC South- East rally