"My Son Is Your Son" – Mr. P's Unusual Condolence Message To D'Banj
Mr. P‘s message, on Instagram, to his grieving colleague, D’Banj, has caused raised eye brows.
D’Banj recently broke the silence on the death of his 13-month old son with a statement of appreciation to all those who have supported him in his trying period. The singer’s post evoked reactions from a lot of people including Mr P.
The Ebeano singer dropped a comment in reaction to the post by D’Banj. He wrote, “we love you bro… stay strong… My son is your son. Remain blessed.”
See picture below.
-HITNG
