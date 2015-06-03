Nigeria News

Tambuwal sacks all commissioners

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has dissolved the Sokoto State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The dissolution is aimed at restructuring and restrategising the cabinet for optimum efficiency and service delivery to the good people of Sokoto State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Director-General Media and Public Affairs to the Governor, Abubakar Shekara.

While thanking members of the council for the dedication, sacrifice and loyalty to the administration, the governor expressed appreciation to the people for cooperating with and supporting the outgoing members of the council towards achieving the success recorded.

According to the statement, the commissioners would hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to the permanent secretaries.

Governor Tambuwal ,wishes the outgoing Executive Council members success in their future endeavors.

