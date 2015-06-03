Nigeria News

LafargeHolcim appoints new manager for Africa, Middle East

Cement maker LafargeHolcim on Wednesday appointed a new manager Miljan Gutovic for its Middle East, Africa business.

Chief Executive, Jan Jenisch, made the announcement in Zurich in his continued reshuffle of bosses at the company.

Jenisch cited challenging conditions in countries, including Algeria, Nigeria and Iraq as hurting its business in the region, which in the first quarter reported falling sales and operating profit.

Gutovic, who joined from Sika in March, replaced Saad Sebbar, the previous Middle East Africa head and a Lafarge employee since 1997.

Jenisch has also enlisted former Sika managers Jamie Gentoso and Mario Gross to run the company’s U.S. cement and Malaysian businesses, respectively.

“In his previous roles, (Gutovic) has developed and executed successful growth strategies and brings an in-depth experience of the region,” Jenisch said in a statement.

Jenisch, who took over as CEO last September, has set out plans to cut costs, sell assets and focus on fewer markets in March after the company announced a $4 billion write-off.

(Reuters/NAN)

