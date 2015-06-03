Ticketing officer allegedly kills bricklayer with charmed ring

A Motor Park in Ogun State

A ticketing officer working for a particular motorcyclist union has allegedly killed one Ibrahim Raji, a mototcycle rider with a charmed ring. The incident happened at Gbangba, Ijaiye area in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday morning. Raji, a bricklayer before the tragic incident was on his way to work at a site, when Sempe, the ticketer was said to have demanded a daily levy of N400 being charged, commercial motorcyclists.

Raji had failed to pay the levy, insisting he was not a commercial motorcyclist but the suspect punched him in the chest with a charmed ring. That was how the deceased fainted and died. The apprentice of the deceased, Emmanuel Dosunmu, recounted the ordeal to newsmen.

He said;

“The deceased was my boss. He called me yesterday (Tuesday) and asked me to meet him this morning at Iyana Gbangba for a project. I was going to the place when I got information about the incident. “What happened was that he had an argument with the ticketing official who was demanding N400 ticket from him. My boss said he was not an Okada rider and will never pay such money. In the process, the tout punched him in the chest with a charmed ring. “He fainted afterwards. The ticketing official and his colleagues at the scene said he (Ibrahim) was only pretending. But it was the TRACE (Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps) officers at the scene that rushed him to the hospital where doctors confirmed him dead.”

The suspect had been arrested and detained for investigation at the Police Station, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta.



