Tragedy averted as tanker filled with Diesel almost falls off in Lagos. (Photos)by Seun Oluwapo 04/07/2018 12:33:00 0 comments 1 Views
Gracefully, tragedy was averted earlier this afternoon in Lagos when a fuel tanker filled with Diesel almost fell at Mosalasi bus stop along Ipaja road in the state.
LASEMA officials immediately stormed the scene and started diluting the diesel – the road has been closed from vehicular movement so as to prevent another fire disaster.
See photos below,
Leave a Comment…
comments
Click Here to Comment on this Article