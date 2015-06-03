Nigeria News

Tragedy averted as tanker filled with Diesel almost falls off in Lagos. (Photos)

by 04/07/2018 12:33:00 0 comments 1 Views

Gracefully, tragedy was averted earlier this afternoon in Lagos when a fuel tanker filled with Diesel almost fell at Mosalasi bus stop along Ipaja road in the state.

LASEMA officials immediately stormed the scene and started diluting the diesel – the road has been closed from vehicular movement so as to prevent another fire disaster.

See photos below,

Tragedy averted

Tragedy averted

