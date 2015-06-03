Nigeria News

Nollywood Actress, Juliet Mgborukwe Announces Divorce From Husband After Beating Her Up

by 04/07/2018 17:51:00 0 comments 1 Views

The former Soundcity presenter got married to her husband Chima Ojukwu, in 2011 and they separated in 2012 just months after their wedding but got back again together in 2014.Nollywood actress Juliet Mgborukwe and Chima Ojukwu got married in 2011 and separated in 2012, just months after their wedding, but got back together in 2014.

Back then, she claimed they went their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences. Now she is set to divorce him again over domestic violence. The former SoundCity presenter made the revelation via a post on her IG page.

