SAD! Police Man Kills Female NYSC Member a day before POP

This is really sad. serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Igwetu Linda Nkechi, has died after she was shot by a policeman today in Abuja. The Corps member bled to death after being rushed to the hospital.
According to a friend of hers who shared the story on Twitter, the deceased passed a checkpoint but didn’t stop, one of the policemen opened fire on the car and the bullet hit Angela by her side.

She was taken to the hospital and bleed to death because no police report.

According to her sister who also shared the story on Twitter crying for help, Angela was meant to pass out tomorrow.

