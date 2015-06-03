Hunter Kills His Son’s Wife, Commits Suicide Afterwards In Delta State (Photo)

There was pandemonium earlier today after a man, from Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North local government area, Delta state, allegedly shot his son’s wife to death and reportedly killed himself afterwards.According to reports, the incident occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Erovie quarters of Ozoro kingdom.

It claimed that the deceased identified as Adisco, a former Oletu in Erovie community and a famous hunter reportedly went berserk over an undisclosed disagreement before allegedly killing his son’s wife and after that, he shot himself dead.

More details to come on the issue.