BIZARRE! Man reappears two years after family reported him dead

A Romanian man is legally alive once again, two years after his family reported him dead after not hearing from him for decades, judicial sources said Wednesday .Constantin Reliu , who had left to work in Turkey in the 1990 s, was shocked to learn upon his return to Romania in January that his family had obtained a death certificate for him in 2016.

The 63 -year -old cook succeeded on his second attempt to convince judges in the northeastern town of Barlad of his continued existence .

Despite appearing in court in nearby Vaslui in person in March , judges there rejected his plea.

Though they did not spell out the reasons for the ruling , Romanian media said the deadline for challenging a death certificate had expired .

Refusing to exist with only a “ living dead ” status, Reliu then turned to the court in Barlad , his birthplace .

Despite the new court ruling he is not completely out of the woods , since anyone doubting the truth of his existence can appeal the court ’ s ruling within 30 days .

Since his return among the living, Reliu has had to rely on neighbour s for support because without official proof of his existence , he has been unable to find work or receive state benefits .

