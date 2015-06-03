Fans Slam Peter Okoye, Tonto Dikeh Over Their Condolence Message To D’Banj

Social media was set ablaze last week with the news of the death of Danie III, the son of Nigerian singer, D’Banj. Following Daniel’s death, many celebrities sent in their condolence messages to the music star amongst which was Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and singer, Peter Okoye

However, some fans have taken it upon themselves to call out Tonto and Peter over their condolence message when D’Banj this morning thanked everyone for their support during the tragedy. Tonto and Peter slid into the comment section to console him by saying their sons are his as well, but this did not fly with some fans.

See the exchange below: