Issagoal! Rapper, Naeto C and Wife, Nicole Are Expecting Another Baby

Nigerian rapper,Naeto C and his wife, Nicole are expecting their third child.Nicole who shared a photo showing her bay bggump,wrote

And its a Hat Trick for @naetosuperc

Just like that folks, my baby girl life has come to a temporary halt. When I was doing #nickiinthestreets, Trimmest Kitchen and Winner of Fitness, wearing crop tops and skinny jeans up and down the whole Lagos, I did not know I was asking for trouble well done ma! In all seriousness though, I’ve been having a pretty difficult time but I’m so thankful to God for the opportunity to be a Mummy for the THIRD time, and to my wonderful and supportive family and friends.

The couple got married in 2012.