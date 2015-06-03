Mikel Obi’s Father And Brother Pay Courtesy Visit To Enugu Police Command After Rescue From Kidnappers

The father of Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi, has paid a courtesy visit to the Enugu state police command after his rescue from kidnappers.

Mikel Obi’s father at Enugu Police headquarters

Chief Michael Obi, father of Nigeria’s footballer, Mikel Obi on Tuesday, along with his son, Ebele Obi, paid a visit to the spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command Headquarters, Ebere Amaraizu.

The man and his son paid the visit to fecilitate with the State Police Football team, Crime Busters FC, on their recent victory.

It will be recalled that Chief Obi and his driver Ishaya John were rescued by the police inside a forest in Udi Local Government Area of the state on Monday afternoon.



Both men were abducted on their way from Jos, Plateau state, in a Toyota Jeep and taken to unknown destination through a thick forest.

The abductors made calls to the family to demand a ransom of N10million before the operatives acting on intelligence information swooped on them where a gun duel ensued which forced the criminals to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were immediately rescued.