U.S Based Nigerian Lady Fired From Work For Asking This ‘Innocent’ Question

A young lady who is based in the United States, has taken to social networking platform, Twitter (@LIBGyal) to narrate how she was sacked for failing to greet a colleague, adding that they claimed that she created a hostile work environment.

According to her, the particular colleague she had failed to greet was always in her space bothering her about not greeting her.

She said the colleague had come to meet her asking her if they had a problem since she doesn’t greet her. Being the Nigerian that she is, she had blurted out the words

“Would you die if I didn’t say good morning.”

Libgyal who revealed that she was fired after they claimed that she created a hostile work environment with her words, stated that for Americans words like that is a personal attack while Nigerians take it as a simple question.

She wrote:

“I once got fired from a job because I asked my coworker if she would die if I didn’t say good morning, I was told I created a “hostile work environment” by asking the question LMAO but it was an innocent question.

“Everyday the bitch would come into work and be up in my space looking for a “good morning”. we are COWORKERS! Find a man to tell you good morning! And it was an early start job, before 8 AM. Goddamn.

“Her: Hey is there an issue?

Me: What?

Her: I ask because you never say good morning?

Me: Are you joking?

Her: I just want to make sure we’re good.

Me: Will you die if I don’t say good morning?

For a Nigerian, this is a simple inquiry. For an American, it’s a personal attack.

“Americans are soooo fake lmao especially White Americans with that stupid lip thing they do when you make eye contact. Just don’t look at me please.”